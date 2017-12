Woman’s Porsche Cayenne stolen at gunpoint in Roscoe Village

A 47-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint Monday night in the North Side Roscoe Village neighborhood.

She was sitting in her Porsche Cayenne just after 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of North Hoyne when a male tapped on her window and showed a handgun, Chicago Police said.

He demanded her SUV, got in and drove away, police said. No injuries were reported.