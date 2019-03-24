Women carjacked at gunpoint in University Village

Two women were carjacked in University Village late Saturday.

About 9:55 p.m., the 24- and 22-year old women were unloading packages from a Nissan Rogue in the 1200 block of West Flournoy Street, Chicago police said. Two men between the ages of 19 and 22 approached them, pointed a gun and demanded the car keys.

The suspects got into the vehicle and drove south on Lytle Street, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.