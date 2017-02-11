Women charged with fighting on Halloween night in Riverside

Two women are facing charges after two separate fights broke out during a child custody exchange on Halloween night in west suburban Riverside.

Several people called 911 about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday to report a fight in the street at 7 E. Burlington St. in Riverside, according to a statement from Riverside police. when officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old watching as two women argued and other people held them back from fighting.

The women were separated and one of the women, 31-year-old Chantelle C. Gerami, was injured, police said. She was treated by paramedics at the scene, but refused transportation to a hospital.

Officers learned that a 33-year-old Riverside man brought a woman with him to a parking lot to make a child custody exchange with his ex-girlfriend, police said. When he arrived, the ex-girlfriend, identified as 24-year-old Elizabeth M. Rodriguez, got upset and started to attack Gerami.

Rodriguez said she thought Gerami “was a ‘stripper’ and did not want her ex bringing a ‘stripper’ to the child exchange; police found no evidence to back up her claim,” the statement said. Gerami wanted to sign complaints against Rodriguez, who was subsequently taken into custody.

As the arresting officer was pulling into the police station with Rodriguez, he spotted a fight in the parking lot, police said. Gerami was now battering the 33-year-old man, with whom she had a relationship. They had gotten into an argument over the earlier disturbance on Burlington. The man refused medical attention.

Rodriguez, who lives in Riverside, was charged with misdemeanor battery, police said. Gerami, of Chandler, Arizona, faces a charge of domestic battery.

Officers also reported the incident to the state’s Department of Children and Family Services “as a possible child endangerment, as the 4-year-old child of the former couple was present for the entire disturbance on East Burglington,” the statement said.