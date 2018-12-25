Organizers cancel Chicago Women’s March amid split over ties to Nation of Islam

Thousands rally in Grant Park before the start of the Women's March to the Polls. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Local organizers have canceled plans for a 2019 Chicago Women’s March as scrutiny grows over the national group’s ties to anti-Semitic comments by the Nation of Islam’s Louis Farrakhan.

The annual January march in Chicago, which drew about 100,000 people to Grant Park the last two years, was nixed by organizers who reportedly cited high costs and limited volunteers.

But the announcement came after the Chicago chapter condemned and distanced itself the national Women’s March leadership for its ties to anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ statements from Minister Louis Farrakhan of the National of Islam.

The national group faced backlash earlier this year when co-chair Tamika Mallory attended the Nation of Islam’s annual Savior’s Day gathering in Chicago, during which Farrahkan made inflammatory statements about “powerful Jews” he considered enemies.

Mallory later denounced the anti-Semitic comments, but said she had been attending the event since childhood after she received help from the Nation of Islam when she was in need.

Regional Women’s March groups have continued to pressure leaders of the national group to step down or completely denounce the National of Islam.

“No universe exists in which it is acceptable to support anti-Semitic statements,” the Chicago chapter said in a statement in March. “Women’s March Chicago condemns bigotry in all its forms.”

Women’s March Chicago leadership emphasized how they came together independently shortly after the 2016 presidential election, and that they were independent of the national leadership.

Women’s March Chicago organizers said they would plan another activity for the day of the canceled march on Jan. 19 but have not released details.