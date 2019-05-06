Man shot in groin in Woodlawn domestic incident: police

Someone was arrested Monday after a man was shot in the groin during a domestic incident in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Two people were arguing about 3:15 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Eberhart Avenue when one of them took out a handgun and shot the other, Chicago police said.

The man, 21, was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot to his groin, police said.

Charges were pending against the alleged shooter, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

