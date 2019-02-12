Homes in Woodlawn burglarized: police

Several homes have been burglarized over the course of a week in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The four burglaries happened within several blocks of each other, Chicago police said in a community alert.

One or more people broke into the apartments or homes through the front and back doors and stole property, police said.

The burglaries happened:

Sunday evening in the 6100 block of South Drexel Avenue;

Saturday evening in the 900 block of East 61st Street;

about 1 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 1000 block of East 62nd Street; and

about 6:10 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 6200 block of South Ingleside Avenue.

Police did not offer a suspect description. Anyone within information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.