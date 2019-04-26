Man critically wounded in Woodlawn shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was shot in the arm and abdomen about 5 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was driven by a family member to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said. He was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.