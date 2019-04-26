Man critically wounded in Woodlawn shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting Friday in Woodlawn on the South Side.
The 23-year-old was shot in the arm and abdomen about 5 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was driven by a family member to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said. He was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center.