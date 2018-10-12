Man, 43, wounded in Woodlawn shooting

Police investigate a shooting about 10:30 p.m. Friday, October 12, 2018 in the 500 block of East 67th Street. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was shot multiple times and wounded Thursday night in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 43-year-old was outside about 10 p.m. in the 500 block of East 67th Street when someone shot him in the leg and lower back, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

No one was in custody Thursday night as detectives investigated the shooting.