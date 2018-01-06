Woodstock man charged with sexually assaulting girl

A 35-year-old man was charged with charged with sexually assaulting a girl under 13 years old in northwest suburban Woodstock.

Daniel W. Pollet, of Woodstock, faces charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to Woodstock police.

Centegra Hospital staff notified police on Monday of the sexual assault allegation involving the juvenile girl, police said.

The McHenry County Child Advocacy Center conducted a forensic interview with the girl, who said that Pollet sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, police said.

Pollet, who is known by the girl’s family, was taken into custody on Wednesday at the Walworth County Courthouse in Walworth, Wisconsin, where he was attending a court case from a separate incident, police said.

Pollet remains in custody at the Walworth County Jail, awaiting extradition to Illinois, police said. His bond was set at $100,000.