Worker dies after being run over by truck at West Englewood construction site

A construction worker was killed in a workplace accident Friday in West Englewood on the South Side.

The 51-year-old was working at a construction site at 10:28 a.m. in an alley in the 2000 block of West 69th Place when a truck backed over him, according to Chicago police.

The man, who lives in Elmwood Park, was dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information about the death.

Police said the incident appeared to be accidental and no one has been cited or charged. Area South detectives are investigating.