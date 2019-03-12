Worker made threat at Aurora nursing home, referenced Henry Pratt shooting: cops

A sign on the front door of the Henry Pratt Company office shows that guns are not allowed in the building in Aurora. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

A worker at an Aurora nursing home was charged after making threatening statements Tuesday afternoon about grabbing a weapon from his vehicle to “pull a Pratt,” an apparent reference to the mass shooting last month at the Henry Pratt Company in the western suburb.

Officers responded at 1:22 p.m. to a call of a person with a weapon at Symphony of Orchard Valley nursing home at 2330 W. Galena Blvd., police said.

Duane Moss, 54, had been overheard telling fellow employees that he was fed up with problems at work and planned to grab a weapon from his vehicle to “pull a Pratt,” police said. No weapons were found when responding officers searched Moss and his vehicle.

Moss, of Aurora, was then arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, police said. He was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 15.

Authorities from Aurora plan to send a report to Illinois State Police officials that identifies Moss as posing a “Clear and Present Danger” to himself or others. He did not have a valid Firearm Owners’ Identification Card at the time of the incident, police said.

On Feb. 15, 45-year-old Gary Martin killed five workers and wounded six other people, including five cops, after being fired from Henry Pratt. Martin’s mother told the Sun-Times her son was “stressed out” before the shooting, which ended with him being killed by police.