World Hindu Congress in Lombard draws faithful, controversy

The World Hindu Congress, held earlier this month in Lombard, drew about 2,500 people from 60 countries. | Provided photo

The Chicago region was the site of a recent conference that drew Hindus from around the world, including India, where most members of the faith reside.

The aim of the World Hindu Congress, according to organizers, was to serve as “a global platform for Hindus to connect, share ideas, inspire one another and impact the common good.” Roughly 2,500 people from 60 countries attended the event, held in Lombard.

The gathering was marked by controversy, as activists spoke out before and during the conference against certain “speakers and groups” seen as subscribing to “Hindu nationalist” ideology in India.

There’s long been tension there between the majority Hindu population and the Muslim minority, and some accuse “nationalists,” including members of the Indian government, of stoking that divide.

Two demonstrators in Lombard were arrested, according to police.

