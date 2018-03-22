Worries about China tariffs send stock market sharply lower

NEW YORK — Stocks are falling sharply and bond prices are climbing after the Trump administration moved to place tariffs on some goods imported from China and restrict Chinese investment.

The Chinese government said it will defend itself and investors fear that trade tensions will spike between the world’s largest economies.

Industrial and technology companies took some of the worst losses while banks dipped along with interest rates. Stock indexes in Europe took sharp losses as well.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index skidded 34 points, or 1.3 percent, to 2,677 as of 12:45 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average sank 371 points, or 1.5 percent, to 24,303. The Nasdaq composite gave up 96 points, or 1.3 percent, to 7,249. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 11 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,568.

Stocks took bigger losses before the details of the sanctions were announced. The Dow fell as much as 506 points in midday trading.

TRADE WORRIES: The Trump administration will impose restrictions on Chinese investment and tariffs on some $48 billion worth of Chinese imports.

China’s Commerce Ministry said the country will defend its interests. Earlier this month the Trump administration ordered tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, and stocks dropped as investors worried about the possibility of tougher restrictions on international trade and smaller profits for corporations.

Their fears eased when the administration said some countries will be exempt from the tariffs. That continued Thursday, as U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the tariffs won’t apply to the European Union, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Australia.

Industrial companies have also been hit by worries about trade because they face a combination of higher prices for imported metals that they use to make their machinery and potential restrictions on sales overseas. On Thursday construction equipment maker Caterpillar fell $4.70, or 3 percent, to $151.10 and aerospace company Boeing slid $10.64, or 3.2 percent, to $326.46.

Investors also sold some of the market’s biggest winners. Among technology companies, Facebook fell $3.40, or 2 percent, to $165.99 and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, fell $27.25, or 2.5 percent, to $1,066.75. Amazon slid $26.19, or 1.7 percent, to $1,555.67.

OVERSEAS REACTION: Germany’s DAX lost 1.9 percent and the CAC 40 in France shed 1.7 percent. Britain’s FTSE 100 dropped 1.3 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.1 percent. The Nikkei 225 in Japan index gained 1 percent and the South Korean Kospi added 0.4 percent.