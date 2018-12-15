Worst password of 2018? Survey says ‘123456’

SplashData, a security application company, evaluated more than 5 million leaked password on the Internet. | Gary Middendorf/for Sun-Times Media

Many passwords are meant to be impossible to decode. Others use no imagination whatsoever.

SplashData, a security application company, evaluated more than 5 million leaked password on the Internet, compiling this year’s Top 100 list of easy-to-crack passwords.

They found that computer users continue to use the same predictable passwords.

One password that didn’t make the list was the “000000” code that Chicago rapper Kanye West inadvertently revealed during his White House visit with President Donald Trump in October.

Here are SplashData’s top 25 predictable passwords:

1. 123456 (Unchanged position from last year’s list)

2. password (Unchanged)

3. 123456789 (Up 3 spots from last year)

4. 12345678 (Down 1)

5. 12345 (Unchanged)

6. 111111 (New)

7. 1234567 (Up 1)

8. sunshine (New)

9. qwerty (Down 5)

10. iloveyou (Unchanged)

11. princess (New)

12. admin (Down 1)

13. welcome (Down 1)

14. 666666 (New)

15. abc123 (Unchanged)

16. football (Down 7)

17. 123123 (Unchanged)

18. monkey (Down 5)

19. 654321 (New)

20. !@#$%^&* (New)

21. charlie (New)

22. aa123456 (New)

23. donald (New)

24. password1 (New)

25. qwerty123 (New)