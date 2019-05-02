Would-be robber bails after slipping teller note at Near North Side bank
A would-be robber left a Near North Side bank empty-handed after getting cold feet Thursday.
The male suspect entered the bank about 1:30 p.m. in the first block of West Elm Street, according to Chicago police. A Byline Bank branch is located at 2 W. Elm.
The would-be robber then slipped a note to a teller, but got nervous and left without getting any money, police said.
The FBI has not released further details about the robbery attempt.