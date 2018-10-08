Would-be robber shot in Gresham

A person was shot Monday evening when he tried to rob someone at gunpoint in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

During the attempted armed robbery, a fight broke out and the male suspect suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm and a graze wound to the head, according to Chicago police.

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one else was hurt, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.