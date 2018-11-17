4 wounded in weekend gun violence

Chicago police investigate a scene where three people where wounded in a shooting Friday night in the 3400 block of West Ohio Street. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least four people were shot in the city since Friday evening — including a man in the South Shore neighborhood who escaped with six bullet wounds in his mouth and chest.

At 11:34 p.m., officers arrived at a bus stop in the 3000 block of East 79th Street and saw the 36-year-old who was shot in the face once and in the chest five times, according to Chicago police.

The 36-year-old told officers he was shot inside an apartment and managed to escape on foot, police said. He then could not speak any further and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In the weekend’s first shooting, three men were wounded Friday night by gunfire that left over 70 bullet casings strewn across the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The men were sitting in two separate vehicles about 9:22 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Ohio Street when a vehicle approached and at least one person inside fired shots, police said.

In the first vehicle, an 18-year-old was shot in his buttocks and thigh, and another 18-year-old was shot in his thigh, police said. They were taken to Norwegian Hospital in good condition.

A 22-year-old in another vehicle was struck in his wrist and was in good condition at the same hospital, police said. Shortly after the shooting, officers placed evidence markers next to at least 70 bullet casings at the scene.

Detectives were investigating the shootings, and no one was in custody early Saturday.

Five people total were wounded in shootings on Friday. Last weekend, 20 people were shot — three fatally.