Wrigleyville, Lake View homes burglarized: police

Police were warning North Side residents about a series of residential burglaries in the Wrigleyville and Lake View neighborhoods.

In each case, someone got in through an unlocked door or by forcing a door or window open, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2 in the 900 block of West Cornelia;

between Dec. 1 and 2 in the 3200 block of North Kenmore;

between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 800 block of West Cornelia;

between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 900 block of West Cornelia;

between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 3400 block of North Lakewood; and

between Dec. 15 and 16 in the 3300 block of North Kenmore.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.