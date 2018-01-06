Yellow Line resuming after crash with vehicle in Skokie

Service on the Yellow Line was temporarily suspended Saturday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a train in north suburban Skokie.

A vehicle made contact with a train at around 2p.m. on Niles Center Road in Skokie, according to CTA spokesperson Tammy Chase. Service had resumed with delays by 3 p.m.

The train operator and a person in the vehicle that was struck were transported to Skokie Hospital in Skokie, Chase said. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Shuttle buses were provided while services were suspended.