Yellow Line service suspended because of flooding

The CTA Yellow Line was shut down because of flooding Friday morning.

All service on the Yellow Line was suspended shortly after 8 a.m., according to a service alert from the CTA.

Shuttle buses were operating in both directions between Dempster-Skokie and Howard stations, the CTA said. Riders could also use the No. 97 Skokie bus as an alternate route.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the Chicago area Friday morning in effect until 10 a.m.

Chicago has seen more rain since May 1 this year than the same period in any year since 1871, when officials started keeping records.