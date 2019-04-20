Yellow Line suspended, Red and Purple lines delayed at Howard

Yellow Line CTA service was suspended Saturday afternoon due to track switching problems at the Howard station on the North Side.

Red and Purple Line trains are standing at Howard as well, the CTA said.

The agency first announced that all three lines were standing at Howard at 3:19 p.m., and suspended Yellow Line service entirely at 3:38 p.m.

Riders should expect major delays and consider alternate routes such as buses or other train lines, the CTA said.

The No. 97 Skokie bus can serve as an alternative to the Yellow Line, while the No. 36 Broadway bus can be used instead of the Red or Purple lines.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.