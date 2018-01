Yellow Line service resuming after crash with vehicle in Skokie

A CTA Yellow Line train hit a vehicle Thursday afternoon in north suburban Skokie.

Yellow Line trains were standing near the Skokie station because of a collision with a vehicle, according to a service alert issued by the CTA at 12:31 p.m. Normal service was resuming as of 2 p.m.

Skokie police did not immediately provide details about the crash.