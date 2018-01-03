You might not like the snow, but Brookfield Zoo’s animals do

Hudson, an 11-year-old polar bear at Brookfield Zoo, received a repurposed holiday tree adorned with his favorite treats. | Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society

Chicagoans on their way to work might not have enjoyed the snowfall during Wednesday’s morning commute, but Brookfield Zoo’s animals had no such problems with the wintry weather.

The west suburban zoo’s polar bear, painted dogs, bison herd and even a tiger were treated to repurposed Christmas trees adorned with enrichment, including fish and bones, according to a release from the Brookfield Zoo.

Many of the animals at the zoo don’t seem to mind the recent chilly temperatures that have hit enveloped the area, according to the release.

General admission at the zoo is free on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays in January and February, but parking fees still apply.