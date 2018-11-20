Young pharmacy resident — a portrait of courage

Dayna Less (right), a pharmacy technician who was shot and killed at Mercy Hospital on Tuesday, was engaged to Adam Keric. | Facebook photo

The photograph of a clearing in the woods reveals the happiness that Dayna Less soon expected to come.

“193 days to go!” it says beneath the image of Less and her fiancé, Adam Keric, as they announced their June 2019 wedding.

Instead, Less’ family and fiancé must now prepare for a funeral for the 25-year-old pharmacy resident who died when she stepped out of an elevator into gunfire at Mercy Hospital Monday.

A somber Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson captured the senselessness of Less’ death when he spoke Monday night: “That poor woman that got off an elevator had nothing to do with nothing, and [the gunman] shot her. Why?”

A day later, Less’ family were, publicly at least, talking about certainties.

“She loved helping others. She was good at her job because it helped others. She was forged in her own adversity which made her the strongest person I will ever know,” her family said in a statement released to NBC Chicago.

Less was engaged to her high school sweetheart, her family said. She’d been engaged for 10 years. At about the beginning of that time, Less began dealing with chronic headaches that would lead to many surgeries and two years of recovery.

On social media, friends remembered Less’ compassion, but also her adventurous spirit. She’d traveled to Africa to work in a hospital in Kenya. She had learned to play a mandolin-like instrument, the Tamburitza, popular in eastern Europe.

Dennis Barunica, a Tamburitza teacher who lives in Indiana, said in a Facebook post that Less “was one of us” and that he taught her to play brac and cello in a Serbian music group.

“We would go over her house with whoever could make it and just play until our fingers were sore,” Barunica wrote.

“She had a great short life with a greater future. … My heavy heart goes out to her family, fiance, and church community,” he said. “I don’t have kids, but you know you all are a little bit my kids. My first experience with someone I knew and liked and taught being a victim of gun violence is too saddening to fully describe or grasp. So hug your kid, say a prayer, send good vibes in her name. Rest in Peace, Dayna.”

