Younger adults less religious than elders in much of the world, study finds

Younger adults are less apt to identify with a religion than older people not only in the United States and Western Europe, but a new analysis has found that’s true throughout much of the rest of the world.

That’s the case in nations that historically identify with Christianity and also in some with large Muslim populations.

Adults between 18 and 39 are “less likely” than those 40 and older to say “religion is very important to them in 46 out of 106 countries” surveyed.

Among those 46: the United States, Mexico and Canada, as well as Iran, Lebanon, Algeria and Mali.

In 58 countries, “there are no significant differences between younger and older adults,” according to the analysis by the Pew Research Center.

Only Ghana in Africa and the former Soviet state Georgia “have younger adults who are, on average, more religious than their elders,” according to the survey, which also touched on religious commitment among Buddhists, Jews and Hindus.

