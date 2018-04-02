Youth minister gets 7 years for sex abuse in West Dundee

A West Dundee youth minister was sentenced to prison Monday for child sex abuse charges.

Chad A. Coe, 36, was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to having sexual contact with a minor while he served as a youth leader at a church in the 900 block of South Eighth Street, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office said. He was a resident of Elgin.

Just before his trial was about to begin, Coe pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse in exchange for seven years imprisonment, prosecutors said.

In 2013, Coe was charged with sexual contact with a minor, according to prosecutors. The victim was younger than 18 years old at the time.

Coe was also charged in 2014 with possession of child pornography, which police had recovered on his computer, prosecutors said.

In addition to his prison term, he must register for life as a sexual offender.

Coe’s case was investigated by the Kane County Child Advocacy Center, with assistance from West Dundee police and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force, prosecutors said.

“This case should be a reminder to the community that the vast majority of child sex crimes are committed by people who know their victims and seek to exploit those relationships,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said.