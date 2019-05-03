YouTube star Austin Jones gets 10 years in prison on child porn charge

Austin Jones — the YouTube star whose music has been heard millions of times — was sentenced to ten years in prison Friday on a child pornography charge.

Federal prosecutors had been seeking an 11-year sentence for the 26 year-old who solicited lewd photos and videos from 14- and 15-year-old girls between August 2016 and May 2017 through Facebook Messenger.

Jones, of west suburban Bloomingdale, pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography in February.

Jones was initially charged with two counts of production of child pornography.