Girl, 11, missing from Lawndale

Police are asking the community for help finding an 11-year-old girl reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Yvette Diaz was last seen May 5 around 10 p.m. and is missing from the 4900 block of West Lexington Street, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Diaz may go to the 5100 block of South Campbell Avenue in Gage Park, police said. She may also go to the 1300 block of West 19th Street in Cicero.

Diaz is 5-feet tall, 150-pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and short red or burgundy hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoody, black pants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on her location should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.