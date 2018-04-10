Yvonne Staples of the Staples Singers dies at 80

Yvonne Staples (right) with her sister Mavis at the UIC Forum in 2014. | Sun-Times file photo

Yvonne Staples, whose baritone propelled the Staples Singers to the top of music charts and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has died at home in South Shore at age 80, a Chicago funeral home confirmed Tuesday.

Yvonne performed on soul-funk hits including “Respect Yourself,” “I’ll Take You There” and “Heavy Makes You Happy” with her sisters Mavis and Cleotha and their father, guitarist Pops Staples.

She started singing with Mavis and their brother Pervis in church in the 1940s.

The Staples Singers wove together gospel, pop, funk and soul. The group’s performance was a highlight of the film “Wattstax,” a documentary of a 1972 Los Angeles concert dubbed the “Black Woodstock.”