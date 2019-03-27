Man charged with attempted burglary to Antioch restaurant

A man has been charged with trying to break into a restaurant Tuesday night in northwest suburban Antioch.

Someone called 911 about 10:40 p.m. to report a person trying to break into a restaurant in the 26200 block of West Heart O Lakes Boulevard in Antioch, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. Rosie’s Italian Eatery is located at 26250 W. Heart O Lakes Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find 27-year-old Zachary T. Morrison behind the restaurant, where he’d broken a window in an attempt to get inside, the sheriff’s office said. He tried running away but was caught after a short chase.

Morrison, who lives in Antioch, is charged with a felony count of attempted burglary and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and resisting a peace officer.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail to await an initial court hearing on Wednesday morning.