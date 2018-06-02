‘Zebra Sisters’ discuss famous interracial relationships and Ida B. Wells

Leslie Baldacci (left) and Mary Mitchell, of the Zebra Sisters podcast, in the Chicago Sun-Times sound booth, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

In the latest episode of “Zebra Sisters,” a podcast about race relations hosted by Mary Mitchell and Leslie Baldacci, the hosts question whether attitudes about interracial relationships have changed in their discussions about President Trump’s posthumous pardon of African American boxer Jack Johnson and the Royal Wedding of England’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

They dive into the Chicago debate to name a street after African American journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells, and offer up better options to memorialize her importance and impact.

Then Mary reveals her transformative birthday – and plans for her new outlook on life this summer.

Please listen, subscribe, and rate the podcast.