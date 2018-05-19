‘Zebra Sisters’ discuss Water Tower Place apology, flash mob

Leslie Baldacci (left) and Mary Mitchell, of the Zebra Sisters podcast, in the Chicago Sun-Times sound booth, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hosts Mary Mitchell and Leslie Baldacci discuss how Water Tower Place officials apologized to the black teenagers they wrongfully expelled from the mall.

On the same day, a flash mob of teenagers disrupted tourists and shoppers on Chicago’s Mag Mile. The hosts wrestle with the juxtaposition, and read fan mail that reinforces negative stereotypes about black youth.

Mary and Leslie are joined by diversity and inclusion expert Julie Heard, who explains how to break away from stereotyping and racial profiling.

Then, the hosts continue to discuss “100 Ways White People Can Make Life Less Frustrating for People of Color,” and talk about “micro-aggressions.”

