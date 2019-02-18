14-year-old ‘chronic runaway’ missing from Evergreen Park

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a week from southwest suburban Evergreen Park.

Zechariah Anderson was last seen about 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 7 leaving his Evergreen Park home, according to a statement from Evergreen Park police.

Anderson is described as a 5-foot-3, 110-pound African American boy with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion, police said. He was walking north in the area around California Avenue and 87th Street wearing blue jogging pants, a gold shirt and a dark Polo-brand coat.

Police described Anderson as a “chronic runaway” and said he had last been found by Chicago police at a Citgo gas station at 3645 W. 79th St. at 3:27 a.m., a few hours before he went missing again.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call 911 or Evergreen Park police at (708) 422-2144.