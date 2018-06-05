Zion man, 51, critically injured in Antioch Township crash

A 51-year-old Zion man was critically hurt in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in unincorporated Lake County near Antioch.

Crews responded about 7:37 p.m. to the 43000 block of North Trevor Road in Antioch Township when the motorcyclist drove off the road and into a wooded area, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike, authorities said. He was taken to St. Catherine’s Medical Center in Pleasant Prairies, Wisconsin.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.