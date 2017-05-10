Zion man charged with robbing local First Midwest Bank branch

An image taken from video surveillance of a man charged with robbing a First Midwest Bank branch Wednesday in Zion. | FBI

A Zion man is charged with robbing a local bank branch Wednesday afternoon in the north suburb.

Jimmette D. Parker, 37, faces a charge of bank robbery in connection with the robbery of the First Midwest Bank branch at 3303 Sheridan Road in Zion, according to the FBI.

After waiting in line, Parker approached a teller and showed a note that read “Give me all your money. No bait no dye pack. I have a gun,” according to the FBI. Parker kept the note and placed two plastic grocery bags on the counter and pushed them toward the teller.

The teller put about $3,300 in the bag, gave it back to Parker and he left, the FBI said. Zion police officers responded to the bank for the trigger silent alarm shortly after.

Security footage recorded Parker getting into a black pickup truck, the FBI said. A search of the truck’s license plate showed it was registered to Parker. Parker’s driver’s license photo also matched a description of the robber and images of Parker captured by video surveillance.

Parker was taken into custody about 1 p.m. in the driveway of his home, the FBI said. Parker told authorities the money was still in the truck and a plastic grocery bag containing cash and the note was found inside.

Parker appeared Thursday in federal court, where he was ordered detained, the FBI said. He was expected back in court for a detention hearing next week.