Zuckerberg willing to testify on privacy scandal

The offices of Cambridge Analytica (CA) in central London, after it was announced that Britain's information commissioner Elizabeth Denham is pursuing a warrant to search Cambridge Analytica's computer servers, Tuesday March 20, 2018. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he is willing to testify before Congress to answer questions about the privacy scandal engulfing his company.

But he suggested other executives might be better qualified to field questions from lawmakers.

Zuckerberg told CNN late Wednesday that he will bow to demands for him to appear before Congress if it’s “the right thing to do.” He added, however, that Facebook has other executives whose jobs are focused on certain areas that put them in a better position to give lawmakers the information they are seeking.

That rationale is why Zuckerberg has sent other executives to appear in Congress to respond to hot-button issues, including whether Russian agents were able to manipulate Facebook’s social network to sway the U.S. presidential election won by Donald Trump in 2016.

Eventually, though, Zuckerberg said there may be situations where he is the “sole authority.” He didn’t say whether he had concluded if he is best suited to address the Facebook breakdown that led to Cambridge Analytica gaining access to personal information about 50 million Facebook users without their consent.