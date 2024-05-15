The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
NFL Sports

Chiefs' Harrison Butker criticizes Pride month, working women and abortion during commencement address

The Chiefs declined to comment on Butker’s comments.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Chiefs' Harrison Butker criticizes Pride month, working women and abortion during commencement address
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, shown during Super Bowl week in February, railed against Pride month along with President Biden’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and his stance on abortion during a commencement address at Benedictine College last weekend.

Charlie Riedel/AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker railed against Pride month, working women, President Biden’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and abortion during a commencement address at Benedictine College last weekend.

The three-time Super Bowl champion delivered the roughly 20-minute address Saturday at the Catholic private liberal arts school in Atchison, Kansas, which is located about 60 miles north of Kansas City.

Butker, who has made his conservative Catholic beliefs well known, began his address by attacking what he called “dangerous gender ideologies” in an apparent reference to Pride month, which has been celebrated in June since the Stonewall riots in 1969. He also criticized an article by The Associated Press highlighting a shift toward conservativism in some parts of the Catholic Church.

The 28-year-old Butker then took aim at Biden’s policies, including his response to COVID-19, which has killed nearly 1.2 million people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“While COVID might have played a large role throughout your formative years, it is not unique,” he said. “The bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder.”

Butker later addressed the women in the audience, arguing that their “most important title” should be that of “homemaker.”

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you,” Butker said. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

The Chiefs declined to comment on Butker’s commencement address.

The 2017 seventh-round pick out of Georgia Tech has become of the NFL’s best kickers, breaking the Chiefs’ franchise record with a 62-yard field goal in 2022. Butker helped them win their first Super Bowl in 50 years in 2020, added a second Lombardi Trophy in 2023, and he kicked the field goal that forced overtime in a Super Bowl win over San Francisco in February.

Next Up In NFL
2024 NFL schedule: Bears to play Jaguars in London
Bears sign third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie
Bears sign 6, including receiver — and Caleb Williams pal — John Jackson III
A radical idea for the Bears’ stadium plans
Analyzing the Bears’ biggest offseason moves
Thanks to Caleb Williams, everything feels different for the Bears this time around
The Latest
CFD-01.JPG
3 shot, 1 fatally, outside Englewood store
The three men were in the parking lot of a store when shots were fired about 9:40 p.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Brownie recipe hits the spot for chocolate lovers
A great dessert to enjoy and share, they’re enough to make your toes curl.
By Abigail Van Buren, Dear Abby
 
WAREHOUSE-051524-01.JPG
Environment
North Lawndale neighbors fight plan to demolish historic buildings, add truck traffic
Century-old buildings may be torn down to make way for another logistics and distribution site, adding pollution, nuisance to a West Side Black community.
By Brett Chase, Reporter, Environmental, Planning & Public Health
 
Calumet10-12-15.jpg
Outdoors
'I don't like no cheaters': Tug engineer catches angler allegedly cheating in tournament
A tug engineer’s quick actions exposed a cheating bass angler, against whom charges have yet to be filed.
By Dale Bowman, Outdoors Columnist
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 15, 2024
By Georgia Nicols, Astrologer
 