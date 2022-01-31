Legendary drummer Sam Lay dead at 86

Sam Lay, a Chicago drummer who played with blues legends Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf and backed Bob Dylan when he went electric at the Newport Folk Festival, died Saturday at 85.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 as part of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band and played on dozens of numbers for Chess Records.

“I always say this to explain Sam’s playing: Sam didn’t just play the drums, he sang the drums,” said Corky Siegel, the Chicago pianist and harmonica-playing leader of Corky Siegel’s Chamber Blues.

Mr. Lay’s death was confirmed by Siegel and Alligator Records.

The record label said of him: “Lay has always been renowned for his trademark, hard-to-copy “double-shuffle” — based on the double-time hand-clapping from his childhood church. In addition to his work with Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters, Lay was an original member of the hugely influential, racially integrated Paul Butterfield Blues Band, among the first groups to bring hard Chicago blues to the burgeoning rock and roll audience.”