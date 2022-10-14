The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 14, 2022
Obituaries News

Brother Konrad Diebold led St. Patrick High School for 26 years

“He preached the importance of touching hearts and created such a great atmosphere, a real strong family culture,” said Joe Schmidt, another former school president.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Brother Konrad Diebold led St. Patrick High School for 26 years
Br._Konrad.png

Brother Konrad Diebold

Provided

Brother Konrad Diebold gave every last ounce he had to St. Patrick High School,an all-boys Catholic school on the Northwest Side.

Over35 years he served as teacher, principal and president before retiringin 2013 to his residence across the school’s parking lot.

On Monday he answered the call again. A substitute English teacher was needed. It took him back to his roots. He even ate lunch in the cafeteria.

A short time later, Diebold suffered a fatal heart attack and collapsed on thesidewalk outside hishome. He was 85.

Dan Santucci, the school’s current president, showed up to work the next day in the outfit everyone wears — khakis and a polo shirt — but found himself underdressed.

“All the kids came in a shirt and tie. They did that on their own to honor him, which is pretty special,” he said.

Before going into education, Santucci was an athlete. He played football for St. Patrick’s and the University of Notre Dame before making it to the NFL.

Diebold was the first to knock on the Santucci family’s door in Harwood Heights, bottle of champagne in hand, the day the Cincinnati Bengals picked him in the draft.

“He sent birthday cards. He came to my wedding. He just really cared for students,” he said. “And he became a mentor to me when I took this job last year.”

Joe Schmidt, who served as school president between Diebold and Santucci, said Diebold made being respectful a hallmark of his time at the school.

“He showed respect for everything he did. And the kids who wore a tie to school after he died, they may not know what they did was so respectful, but it was so respectful,” Schmidt said.

Diebold, a member of the Christian Brothers religious order, meant business but was compassionate and always had an open door, friends and colleagues said.

“You know the Empire Carpet man, with his calm, reassuring voice? I swear Brother Konrad sounded just like him and also had the stache and the bushy hair. Students loved him and felt comfortable talking to him,” said Abdon Pallasch, an alum and former Sun-Times reporter. “He was worldly and knowledgeable and well-read but could talk to kids who’d never left the Northwest Side.”

Diebold served as school president from 1987 to 2013. One of the first things he did as president was put in place a board of trustees that became integral in keeping the building and curriculum up to date and helped ensure students got admitted to good colleges.

Operating in the black while raising money for the many students who relied on financial assistancebecame his goal, and he was good at it, Schmidt said.

“And when the Christian Brothers started to lose their numbers, Diebold was very active in helping transition leadership at the school to lay people,” Schmidt said.

Diebold grew up in Minneapolis and attended Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. He was the youngest of eight children, all of whom preceded him in death.

“He had a great life,to be able to be in a school that long, it just doesn’t happen that way anymore. He loved what he did. He preached the importance of touching hearts and created such a great atmosphere, a real strong family culture,” Schmidt said.

A visitation is scheduled for Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. atSaint Patrick High School, 5900 W. Belmont Ave.

And funeral Mass is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. atSt. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 5900 W. Barry Ave.

Next Up In Obituaries
Activist, teacher Jeanne Terry dead at 104
Bruce Sutter — Cubs great, Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner — dies at 69
Harold Kulat, first Jones Commercial High School alum to return there to teach, dead at 100
Walter E. Smithe Jr., founder of Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design, dies at 86
‘American Idol’ finalist Willie Spence dies in vehicle crash
Tony Award winner Angela Lansbury, starred in ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ dies at 96
The Latest
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, applaud at a bill-signing ceremony at the at Chicago Cultural Center in 2019.
News
Pritzkers release tax returns: Last year’s $18.5 million in taxable income more than triple previous year’s
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s campaign released partial 2021 state and federal tax returns, which also show the Pritzkers paid $4,733,028 in federal taxes and $883,780 in state taxes.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Mario Garcia, executive director of Onward Neighborhood House, crouches next to bags of groceries and produce inside its new location at 2644 N. Central Ave. on Friday. A monthly food giveaway there begins Saturday.
Chicago
Group serving immigrants on Northwest Side gets new warehouse-size space; site’s first food giveaway set for Saturday
Onward Neighborhood House plans to install a food pantry there plus eventually turn it into a community hub.
By Michael Loria
 
Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side of Chicago.
Crime
No bail for man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend in Austin
Obie Cornelious, 49, faces first-degree and attempted murder charges in connection with the attack, which left his girlfriend, Shikita Carr, dead and a man seriously wounded.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Rep. Chris Bos and Nabeela Syed.
Columnists
Charter school group’s support of state legislative candidate causes trouble for them at Statehouse
The Illinois Network of Charter Schools has sent out anti-SAFE-T Act mailers on behalf of state Rep. Chris Bos, who is being challenged by Nabeela Syed.
By Rich Miller
 
A portrait of Mahsa Amini is held during a rally calling for regime change in Iran following the death of Amini, a young woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by Iran’s notorious “morality police,” in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Columnists
Protests in Iran are a reminder: Stop policing what women want — or don’t want — to wear
Since Mahsa Amini’s violent death, protests have broken out against the Islamic Republic’s regime and its mandatory hijab laws. On the flip side, Muslim women elsewhere have been and are fighting for their right to cover their hair.
By Rummana Hussain
 