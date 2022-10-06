Sergio Mims, movie critic involved with Chicago’s Black Harvest Film Festival, dead at 67

Members of the film industry and movie buffs are mourning the death of Sergio Mims, 67, a founder of Chicago’s Black Harvest Film Festival.

“The Chicago film community just lost a great film critic, film historian and film ambassador,” tweeted George Tillman Jr., who produced three “Barbershop” movies and the “Barbershop” TV series as well as the films “Beauty Shop,” “The Hate U Give”and TV’s 2003 “Soul Food” series.“RIP Sergio. You were one of a kind. I still remember you sneaking me into those early film screenings with Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel.”

Also on Twitter, Turner Classic Movies posted: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of critic, journalist and co-founder of the Black Harvest Film Festival, Sergio Mims. Mims joined us at TCMFF earlier this year to introduce two films starring the late Sidney Poitier. His knowledge and passion will be greatly missed.”

A tribute to Mr. Mims, who lived in Hyde Park, is being planned at the Black Harvest Film Festival next month at the Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, according to Jean de St. Aubin, executive director of the center.

She said Mr. Mims continued to work as a programmer and and consultant for the festival, now in its 28th year.

Mr. Mims also taught screenwriting, participated in film panels and hosted and produced the Bad Mutha’ Film Show on WHPK-FM. He wrote criticism for publications including N’DIGO.

“He loved movies,” said N’DIGO founder Hermene Hartman. “He wrote with great depth about the movies, analyzing storylines, actors, actresses….at a time when Black movies weren’t really covered.”

Mr. Mims attended the Howaltown Day School, Kenwood Academy High School and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, according to his family.