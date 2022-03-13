The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 13, 2022
William Hurt, Oscar-winning actor from ‘Broadcast News’ and ‘Body Heat,’ dies at 71

His other credits included “Altered States,” “Children of a Lesser God” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

Darel Jevens By Darel Jevens
 March 13, 2022 04:07 PM
FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

William Hurt, an Oscar-winning actor whose Hollywood career spanned more than four decades, died Sunday at age 71, the Hollywood trades report.

He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes,” his son, Will, said in a statement provided to Deadline.

During an impressive run of hits during the 1980s, Hurt won the best actor Oscar for playing a gay South American prisoner regaling his cellmate, a revolutionary activist (Raúl Juliá), with stories steeped in fantasy. He won nominations for his next two films, ”Children of a Lesser God” and “Broadcast News.”

His fourth and final nomination came in 2006, for his role as a crime boss in David Cronenberg’s “A History of Violence.”

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe knew him as Gen. Thaddeus Ross, the military researcher who turned Bruce Banner into a green muscleman in “The Incredible Hulk” (2008). Hurt reprised the role in “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Widow.”

Other credits included his film debut, “Altered States” (1980), as well as “Body Heat,” “Gorky Park,” “Syriana” and “Into the Wild.”

