Monday, April 18, 2022
Hollis Resnik, acclaimed Chicago stage actress, dead at 67

The 12-time winner of the Joseph Jefferson Award died Sunday at Swedish Covenant Hospital.

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Hollis Resnik.

Brandon Dahlquist

Hollis Resnik, a Chicago actress who made her home on musical theater stages in a host of memorable and critically acclaimed performances, has died. She was 67.

Ms. Resnik died Sunday at Swedish Covenant Hospital, where she had been hospitalized for the past week or so, according to the Rev. Jim Heneghan, a longtime friend, who said her ex-husband, musician Thomas Mendel, was at her side.

According to Heneghan, the actress was looking ahead to a possible return to the concert stage this summer.

“She was in moving gracefully into retirement, and she talked about doing concerts,” Heneghan said. “She was also looking into opportunities and parts in New York, but she didn’t want to fly there because of COVID concerns. She was at a point in her life where she could pick and choose and weigh her options carefully and take her time.”

Hollis Resnik as Norma Desmond in Porchlight Music Theatre’s production of “Sunset Boulevard.” | Michael Courier

Hollis Resnik as Norma Desmond in Porchlight Music Theatre’s 2019 production of “Sunset Boulevard.”|

Michael Courier

Her roles in musical theater covered a wide range of characters, including Fantine in “Les Miserables” (a role she made her own for nearly two years in national touring productions in the 1980s), Aldonza in “Man of La Mancha,” Edith Beale in “Grey Gardens,” the Wicked Witch of the West in “The Wizard of Oz,”Eva Peron in “Evita,” and most recently Norma Desmond in Porchlight Music Theatre’s “Sunset Boulevard” in 2019.

In an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times about the show, Ms. Resnik, a 12-time Joseph Jefferson Award winner, spoke of slowing the hectic pace of her career, hinting “Sunset Boulevard” might be her “last big musical.”

Related

“Sure, I work less than I used to,” she said. “I’m not a movie star … That world is foreign to me. I’m pretty simple. There isn’t one role I’m dying to play. I’ve done enough.”

In a Facebook post Monday, the Sarah Siddons Society, which in 1992 awarded her its Leading Lady Award, said of Ms. Resnik: “She was a mainstay of Chicago stages and national tours, always delighting audiences.”

She grew up in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid, Ohio, and received a bachelor of fine arts degree fromDenison University in Ohio.

Heneghan described his longtime friend as “an incredible, phenomenal talent with an angelic voice who just illuminated on the stage.”

Ms. Resknik was “a star from the tip of her toes to the top of her head, but she was an actress and a craftswoman,” said singer-actor Kat Taylor, who performed with her in a national tour of “Les Miserables.” “But when she was with you on that stage, she was generous to you as an actor. She told the story with you, and she worked with you.”

Taylor said she was as generous offstage, connecting people with acting jobs or helping with money.

“If she found out one of her colleagues was in trouble,” Taylor said, “she would find out and help them without even being asked.”

Ms. Resnik was treated with respect and appreciation by behind-the-scene technical staffers and costume experts, Taylor said.

“She treated everybody like they were a human being,” she said.

Contributing: Maureen O’Donnell

