Thursday, April 21, 2022
Cynthia Albritton, aka Cynthia Plaster Caster, superfan famed for making molds of rock stars’ private parts, dead at 74

She got the idea for her plaster casts from her art teacher at the University of Illinois Chicago and made them using Jeltrate dental mold, plaster and water.

Maureen O'Donnell By Maureen O'Donnell
   
Cynthia Albritton (right), aka Cynthia Plaster Caster, and super-groupie and author Pamela Des Barres in front of the movie poster for “The Banger Sisters” at the film’s premiere in 2002 in Los Angeles.

AP

Cynthia Albritton, aka Cynthia Plaster Caster, the superfan famed for making molds of the private parts of rock musicians, died Thursday in Chicago, according to a friend, musician Babette Novak, and the funeral organization handling her arrangements.

The longtime Lincoln Park resident would have been 75 next month, Novak said.

Ms. Albritton called herself “a reformed groupie.” But, to many, she was an avante-garde artist.

She got the idea for her plaster casts from her art teacher at the University of Illinois Chicago and made them using Jeltrate dental mold, plaster and water, she said in a 2010 interview with the Chicago Sun-Times.

Ms. Albritton was featured in documentaries including “Plaster Caster” and “Let’s Spend the Night Together: Confessions of Rock’s Greatest Groupies.”

Her molds—which she sometimes called her “sweet babies” — included Jimi Hendrix, his bassist Noel Redding, Wayne Kramer of the MC5 and Frank Zappa.

In the Sun-Times interview, she recalled how she and a friend located Hendrix and Redding in a Chicago hotel after a 1968 show at the Civic Opera House.

“Jimi was kind of stoned and mellow,” she said. “He said he had heard about us somewhere in the cosmos.”

In 1997, she lectured at the Art Institute of Chicago, where an instructor introduced her as a sculptor “in the classic sense, translating the fleeting moment into durable material.” Ms. Albritton said she didn’t consider herself an artist until Zappa called her one.

“I used art to help myself meet rock artists,” she said. “I always thought artists were just people who wore berets and stood around with their thumbs sticking out.”

Later, she started casting breasts of musicians including Peaches and Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

In 2010, she announced she was going to run for mayor of Chicago as the candidate of “The Hard Party.”

She died at the Symphony of Lincoln Park, according to Novak. She’d had problems with neuropathy in her feet and was in nursing care since a fall in January of 2021, said another friend, musician Bruce Dinsmor.

She grew up on the South Side in Greater Grand Crossing. Her mother was a secretary and her father a postal clerk, she said in the 2010 interview.

“They never really knew what I did,” she said. “My mom learned about the evolution of it by reading one of my diaries. I was tempted to tell her on her deathbed….but I thought otherwise. It wouldn’t have made her happy.”

She was a close friend of Pamela Des Barres, the super-groupie who wrote the best-selling book “I’m With the Band.”

“She is like the only sibling I ever had,” Ms. Albritton once said. “We’re both only children. We’ve been friends since Frank Zappa introduced us over the phone.”

