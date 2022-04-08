The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 8, 2022
Obituaries Entertainment and Culture News

Longtime WGN weatherman Jim Ramsey dies at 69

Ramsey worked weekend broadcasts and backed up Tom Skilling for 30 years.

Andy Grimm By Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Longtime WGN weatherman Jim Ramsey dies at 69
Jim Ramsey

Jim Ramsey

WGN-TV Channel 9

Former WGN weatherman Jim Ramsey, whose signature baritone voice and kindly demeanor were staples of the network’s news broadcasts for three decades, has died at age 69, the network announced Friday.

Ramsey handled weekend and morning broadcasts and filled in for Tom Skilling, spending 30 years at the station before retiring in 2017.

A native of South Carolina, Ramsey began his career as an anchor in Greenville, S.C., in 1975, working his way up through several larger markets before arriving at ABC-7 in Chicago in 1980, according to a farewell segment aired by the network when he retired. Ramsey moved to Washington, D.C., for a three-year stint before returning to Chicago to begin a three-decade run at WGN.

In an appreciation posted Friday on Facebook, Skilling remembered sharing laughs with his former colleague and expressed admiration for Ramsey’s “awesome” voice.

“He possessed one of those awesome, mellifluous voices any of us in broadcasting wish we possessed, perfect for broadcast work — the kind of voice which was at once authoritative— but also comforting.”

The voice and the flair for broadcasting were inherited from his father, who worked in radio in South Carolina, Ramsey’s stepdaughter, Vanessa, said in a text message Friday.

While his stentorian voice made whatever he said sound serious, Ramsey’s sense of humor was on daily display once he took over forecasting duties on WGN’s morning news. His good-natured charm and Southern gentility were the same on and off camera.

Ramsey enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family and casting a fishing line into his backyard pond.

“I feel like I can say with great certainty that the Jim America loved and respected was the same Jim we had at home off-camera,” his stepdaughter wrote. “What defined Jim the most was his love and dedication to his family. He never understood the fuss over him being on TV.”

Ramsey did understand, and appreciate, the bond with viewers that developed during his years in Chicago.

“When you do weather for a living, and I think Tom Skilling would back me up on this, people really do tend to feel a kinship to you,” he said during the final seconds of his farewell broadcast in 2017. “I’ve been touched by that. I’m here in large measure because I love Chicagoans.”

Jim Ramsey was an avid angler.

Jim Ramsey was an avid angler.

Provided

Jim Ramsey enjoyed fishing in his backyard pond.

Jim Ramsey enjoyed fishing in his backyard pond.

Provided

Weather producer Bill Snyder and anchor Tahman Bradley were among the former WGN staffers mourning Ramsey’s passing on social media.

Ramsey is survived by his wife of 16 years, Leslie; son, James; and stepchildren Angel, Chrissy, Vanessa and Mark.

Next Up In Obituaries
Cowboys’ Hall of Fame offensive tackle Rayfield Wright dies at age 76
Lee Flaherty, promoter of the Chicago Marathon, Rolls Royces, himself, dead at 90
Tony Mockus, Chicago actor for seven decades, directed Goodman Theatre’s first ‘A Christmas Carol,’ dead at 91
August ‘Augie’ Sallas, who headed printers union, ‘knew a lot of people,’ dead at 86
August ‘Augie’ Sallas, líder sindical y activista de La Villita, muere a los 86
Former Vikings defensive lineman Doug Sutherland dies at 73
The Latest
President Biden Delivers Remarks On Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation To Supreme Court
Politics
Durbin, Lightfoot, Raoul, Moseley Braun: At Ketanji Brown Jackson White House Supreme Court fete
Said Mayor Lightfoot: “Being a Black woman and ascending to the heights” that Jackson “has gotten to” means “you’ve been through it all, through every fight, you know, every trick, and you know how they don’t want us to succeed.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras celebrates with pitcher David Robertson after securing a 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day at Wrigley Field.
Cubs’ Willson Contreras emotional on Opening Day: ‘This place is so special to me’
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in his final year of club control.
By Maddie Lee
 
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, briefs reporters on a budget deal reached among Democrats, including $1.8 billion in tax relief in part by freezing an automatic motor fuel tax increase, Thursday in Springfield.
Columnists
Is Illinois getting an ‘election-year budget?’ Of course.
Refunding likely one-time surplus money to taxpayers while also bulking up reserves, shoring up state pension funds and paying off other debts is standard procedure in well-run states.
By Rich Miller
 
Vitaliy Baka, who told the Chicago Sun-Times: “My hometown is under attack. It is not safe there at all. Russian missiles just fly over my home and shelled [the] military airport, killing civilians just a few miles away. Air sirens every day.”
Ukraine
Fraud suspect in Chicago asks judge to be released to ‘join Ukraine in its war with Russia’
Vitaliy Baka told the Chicago Sun-Times he’s innocent of defrauding investors of millions but would plead guilty if his sentence could be limited to the time he has spent in jail awaiting trial.
By Frank Main
 
Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs
White Sox
Sound the alarm! One game in, White Sox already have a pitching problem
How is a team supposed to coast to another division championship when all its pitchers are busy being hurt or blowing leads or watching the other team mob ex-Cub Javy Baez?
By Steve Greenberg
 