The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Obituaries News

John Froines, chemist and anti-war activist put on trial with the Chicago 7, dies at 83

An anti-war activist caught in the chaos outside Chicago’s Democratic National Convention in 1968, Dr. Froines was thrust into a courtroom drama that captivated the nation.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE John Froines, chemist and anti-war activist put on trial with the Chicago 7, dies at 83
Dr. John Froines (center), pictured in 1968 with Chicago Seven co-defendants Lee Weiner (left) and Abbie Hoffman.

Dr. John Froines (center), pictured in 1968 with Chicago Seven co-defendants Lee Weiner (left) and Abbie Hoffman.

Sun-Times file

Dr. John Froines long knew what his legacy would be.

“They’ll probably put it on my tombstone that I was one of the Chicago Seven,” he told the Sun-Times with a laugh in 1979.

Dr. Froines, along with six other anti-war activists, faced charges of conspiracy to incite a riot after protests outside Chicago’s 1968 Democratic National Convention devolved into chaos that put a national spotlight on police brutality, amplified criticism of the Vietnam War and highlighted a growing divide between the establishment and a burgeoning counterculture.

But for decades after his acquittal alongside the rest of the polarizing Chicago Seven, Dr. Froines made a name for himself as a renowned chemist, professor and environmental activist — and even as a federal bureaucrat.

He sometimes downplayed the significance of the courtroom drama that captivated the nation, but he acknowledged its lasting impact.

“I think it was very successful, although obviously [it] had a reputation that was probably greater than it actually accomplished, but I think the trial really did affect people’s lives, and it affected the anti-war movement,” Dr. Froines said last year on a Chicago Bar Association podcast.

Related

Dr. Froines, 83, died Wednesday at a hospital in Santa Monica, California, according to his daughter, Rebecca Froines Stanley. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

A native of Oakland, California, Dr. Froines was studying at Yale University — and an active member of Students for a Democratic Society — when he met others who would be branded along with him as the Chicago Seven.

They traveled to Chicago to protest the Vietnam War outside the ‘68 convention, which erupted in angry outbursts of violence — mostly on the part of baton-wielding police officers against the anti-war demonstrators.

Tom Hayden (seated), pictured in 1968 with five of his Chicago Seven co-defendants: (from left) Rennie Davis, David Dellinger, Lee Weiner, John Froines and Abbie Hoffman.

Tom Hayden (seated), pictured in 1968 with five of his Chicago Seven co-defendants: (from left) Rennie Davis, David Dellinger, Lee Weiner, John Froines and Abbie Hoffman.

Sun-Times file

Arrested in the chaos and put on trial were Dr. Froines, Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden, David T. Dellinger, Rennie Davis, Lee Weiner and Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale. Combative U.S. District Judge Julius J. Hoffman eventually severed Seale from the trial, leaving the seven defendants who gave the trial its name.

Alongside the courtroom antics of Abbie Hoffman — who famously challenged Mayor Richard J. Daley to fight in jest — Dr. Froines was widely viewed as the most strait-laced of the revolutionary bunch.

He was among two acquitted of all charges. Five were convicted of crossing state lines to incite riots, but all eventually won on appeal.

Related

Dr. Froines then hosted a series of speaking engagements with anti-war messages, and joined the Black Panther Party Defense Committee.

A chemist with degrees from the University of California, Berkeley, and Yale, he taught at the University of Oregon and the University of California, Los Angeles. He pushed for cleaner air quality by identifying toxic air contaminants, according to his bio at UCLA, where he most recently was listed as professor emeritus at the Fielding School of Public Health.

Dr. John Froines.

Dr. John Froines.

Provided

In the late 1970s, he was appointed by President Jimmy Carter as the first head of the Office of Toxic Substances in the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, but despite his bureaucratic status, he retained the fervor and activism that marked his youth.

“I haven’t changed,” he told the Sun-Times in 1979. “We’ve gone a long way toward protecting working people since I’ve been here and I don’t think that’s really so different; it still represents a social commitment.”

His family recalled that commitment in more ways than one: Froines ran marathons and took daily trips to the gym until he was 80 years old, lasting longer than his children on the treadmill, according to his daughter. And while his anti-war work might be what the general public remembers most, it’s the same dedication that translated to other parts of his life, Stanley said.

“When the movements and fanfare of the ‘60’s broke apart, he didn’t give up his work in social justice, but continued and persisted — seeking truth through rigorous science, and subsequently, justice,” Stanley wrote in an email to the Sun-Times.

Froines is survived by his wife, Andrea Hricko, his daughter, and his son Jonathan Froines. He also leaves behind two granddaughters.

Next Up In Obituaries
Jak Knight, comedian who starred in ‘Bust Down,’ dies at 28
Donald G. Lubin, Chicago lawyer who had key roles with Ray Kroc and McDonald’s Corp., dead at 88
Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
Minette McGhee, former Chicago Sun-Times editorial assistant, remembered as a kind, loving soul
Spencer Webb, Oregon tight end and social media star, dies at age 22
Former Bears punter Bob Parsons dies at 72
The Latest
1241942529.jpg
White Sox
Must win? For White Sox, Sunday’s series finale with Twins has that feel
Lance Lynn allows three homers in the loss, which drops the Sox four games behind the first-place Twins.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Comedian Jak Knight died Thursday at the age of 28.&nbsp;
Movies and TV
Jak Knight, comedian who starred in ‘Bust Down,’ dies at 28
Knight’s family announced his death and is not releasing additional details at this time.
By Charles Trepany | USA TODAY
 
Four people were wounded in a shooting July 1, 2022, in West Garfield Park.
Crime
Man shot to death in Lawndale
The man, 56, was on the sidewalk about 5:15 p.m. in the 600 block of South California Avenue a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Magdalena Bay performs on the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park.
Music
PItchfork Music Festival 2022: day 2 Photo Gallery
Magdalena Bay, Karate, Japanese Breakfast and Mitski are among the artists scheduled to perform.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times and Pat Nabong
 
A person was fatally shot Nov. 9, 2021, in Lawndale.
Chicago
Death of Chicago police officer found inside home on Near South Side ruled suicide
The officer was discovered early Friday at his residence in the Central District, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 