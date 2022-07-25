The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 25, 2022
Obituaries Entertainment and Culture News

David Warner, actor from ‘The Omen’ and ‘Titanic,’ dies at 80

Sci-fi fans knew him from Terry Gilliam’s “Time Bandits,” the computer movie “Tron,” Tim Burton’s remake of “Planet of the Apes,” and the “Star Trek” franchise.

By  Jill Lawless | Associated Press
   
SHARE David Warner, actor from ‘The Omen’ and ‘Titanic,’ dies at 80
Actor David Warner is pictured on the London set of “Work ... Is a Four Letter Word” in 1967.

FILE - British David Warner is photographed at the Duke of York’s Barracks in Chelsea, London, Jan. 19, 1967, where he was rehearsing for the film production “Work... is A Four Letter Word” with British singer Cilla Black. Warner, a versatile British actor whose roles ranged from Shakespeare to sci-fi cult classics, has died. He was 80. Warner’s family said he died from a cancer-related illness on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Denville Hall, a retirement home for entertainers in London. (AP Photo, File) ORG XMIT: LGK101

AP

LONDON — David Warner, a versatile British actor whose roles ranged from Shakespearean tragedies to sci-fi cult classics, has died. He was 80.

Warner’s family said he died from a cancer-related illness on Sunday at Denville Hall, a retirement home for entertainers in London.

Often cast as a villain, Warner had roles in the 1971 psychological thriller “Straw Dogs,” the 1976 horror classic “The Omen,” the 1979 time-travel adventure “Time After Time” — he was Jack the Ripper — and the 1997 blockbuster “Titanic,” where he played the malicious valet Spicer Lovejoy.

Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, Warner became a young star of the Royal Shakespeare Company, playing roles including King Henry VI and King Richard II. His 1965 performance in the title role of “Hamlet” for the company, directed by Peter Hall, was considered one of the finest of his generation.

Gregor Doran, the RSC’s artistic director emeritus, said Warner’s Hamlet, played as a tortured student, “seemed the epitome of 1960s youth, and caught the radical spirit of a turbulent age.”

Warner also starred in Hall’s 1968 film of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” opposite Helen Mirren and Diana Rigg.

Despite his acclaim as as a stage actor, chronic stage fright led Warner to prefer film and TV work for many years.

He was nominated for a British Academy Film Award for the title role in Karel Reisz’s Swinging London tragicomedy “Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment,” released in 1966. He later won an Emmy for his role as Roman politician Pomponius Falco in the 1981 TV miniseries “Masada.”

He had a prolific career on film and TV in both Britain and the United States, and became beloved of sci-fi fans for roles in Terry Gilliam’s “Time Bandits,” computer movie “Tron,” Tim Burton’s remake of “Planet of the Apes,” and the “Star Trek” franchise, where he made several appearances in different roles.

Warner returned to theater in 2001 after almost three decades to play Andrew Undershaft in a Broadway revival of George Bernard Shaw’s “Major Barbara.” In 2005 he starred in Shakespeare’s “King Lear” at the Chichester Festival Theatre, and in 2007 returned to the RSC to play Shakespeare’s comic buffoon Falstaff.

One of his final film roles was as retired naval officer Admiral Boom in “Mary Poppins Returns,” released in 2018.

Warner’s family said he would be remembered “as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years.”

“We are heartbroken,” the family said.

They said Warner is survived by his partner Lisa Bowerman, his son Luke, daughter-in-law Sarah, “his good friend Jane Spencer Prior, his first wife Harriet Evans and his many gold dust friends.”

Next Up In Obituaries
Paul Sorvino, veteran actor known for ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Law & Order,’ dies at 83
Bob Rafelson, Monkees co-creator and ‘Five Easy Pieces’ director, dies at 89
Dwight Smith, outfielder on Cubs’ 1989 division winner, dies at 58
Jim Lynch, former Notre Dame and Chiefs linebacker, dies at 76
Reginald W. ‘Sonny’ Burke, Smokey Robinson’s longtime pianist, arranger, dead at 76
Taurean Blacque dies: Actor played Detective Neal Washington on ‘Hill Street Blues’
The Latest
Brown Line trains are bypassing Paulina
Crime
Debate over CTA safety reignites after Red Line rider pulls knife on seven robbers, killing 15-year-old boy who police say had a gun
It was the second time in three days that a Red Line rider used a knife to fend off a large group, and it comes as the CTA has had problems hiring unarmed guards.
By Manny Ramos and David Struett
 
Noah Schultz is selected by the Chicago White Sox with the 26th pick of the MLB draft.
White Sox
White Sox win out over Vanderbilt for top draft pick Noah Schultz
“The day of the draft, I still didn’t know if he was going to be drafted, or if he was going to attend Vanderbilt until the Sox picked him,” Larry Schultz, Noah’s father, revealed Monday. “We weren’t quite sure what was going to happen.”
By Mark Gonzales
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields had a 73.2 passer rating in 12 games (10 starts) as a rookie in 2021.
Bears
Will Bears arrow be pointing up or down after 2022? Our annual test of fans’ optimism
With the Bears in rebuild mode under new general manager Ryan Poles, it seems like they can only go up from here. But it’s the Bears — you just never know.
By Mark Potash
 
Vice President of Restorative Justice at Lawndale Christian Legal Center Amy Campanelli, who was the former Cook County public defender, sits in her office at Lawndale Christian Legal Center, a restorative justice-centered organization that provides legal, social, psychological and employment services to young adults in North Lawndale, during a tour of their office in the Lawndale neighborhood, Thursday morning, April 28, 2022.
Metro/State
Fighting crime one apartment at a time: Illinois groups seek to lower recidivism through housing
After the abolishment of cash bail in Illinois, some jail support groups in Illinois are turning to the next steps in the process: helping “justice-involved” people looking for housing.
By Zack Miller
 
A photo of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith at practice in July 2021.
Bears
Bears LB Roquan Smith a question mark for training camp because of contract status
It has long seemed a like a sure thing that the Bears would sign Smith to a contract extension, but it has bubbled into a significant concern.
By Jason Lieser
 