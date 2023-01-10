The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Lynette Hardaway of commentator duo Diamond and Silk dies at 51

With sister Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, “Diamond” rallied around Donald Trump on YouTube, Fox News and Newsman.

By  Hannah Schoenbaum | AP
   
Lynnette Hardaway (left) and Rochelle Richardson, a.k.a. Diamond and Silk, attend a film premiere in 2018.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lynette Hardaway, known by the moniker “Diamond” of the conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk, has died, the pair’s official Twitter account announced. She was 51.

Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, rose to prominence during the 2016 presidential campaign cycle when they appeared on stage in support of Trump, who embraced the two Black women amid widespread accusations of racism and sexism.

Hardaway’s cause of death hasn’t been released. Trump, who called her death “really bad news for Republicans” in a Monday night post on his Truth Social platform, said it was “totally unexpected.”

“Our beautiful Diamond of Diamond and Silk has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump wrote. “There was no better TEAM anywhere, at any time!”

The pair’s verified Twitter account had asked people to “please pray for Diamond” in a November tweet but did not elaborate on the circumstances.

“The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity,” the account wrote Monday night, linking to a memorial fundraising page.

A memorial ceremony will be announced.

The sisters, who called themselves Trump’s “most outspoken and loyal supporters,” have said they switched political parties to support his first presidential bid, in which he carried only about 8% of Black voters in the 2016 general election.

Raised in the Tar Heel state, the two amassed a following of 347,000 subscribers on YouTube and leveraged their internet stardom to land many network television appearances and regular roles at Fox News.

The network removed them from its list of contributors in 2020 after they came under fire for spreading false information about the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines.

Landing at Newsmax, a right-wing cable news and digital media company, they hosted three seasons of the show “Diamond and Silk: Crystal Clear” and published the co-written autobiography “Uprising” in 2020.

