The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 23, 2023
Obituaries News Metro/State

Jon Weiss, owner of one of original Ace stores, dies at 87

Weiss Ace Hardware of Glenview, founded in 1931 in Evanston, was one of the first stores in the chain. Jon Weiss helped shape Glenview’s business community.

By  Dave Oberhelman | Daily Herald
   
SHARE Jon Weiss, owner of one of original Ace stores, dies at 87
AR_230119268.jpg

Jon R. Weiss

Perfectly illustrating the slogan of the international chain, Jon R. Weiss was the helpful hardware man for an appreciative Glenview clientele.

Owner of Weiss Ace Hardware, 1560 Waukegan Road, Weiss died Jan. 6 after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was 87.

“Loving, caring — he cared about his family, he cared about his community, he cared about Ace,” said Weiss’ daughter Lynne Rine of Glenview. “Ace was key on his agenda, and he’s been in this business forever. That was real important to him.”

Weiss Ace Hardware, the Glenview Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year in 2004, was among the company’s original stores. It was founded in 1931 in Evanston by Weiss’ father, John W. Weiss, and Art Olson, who left the business before it came to Glenview.

Rine said the store was issued franchise No. 20 by the Oak Brook-based company “compared to numbers in the thousands” today.

When the senior Weiss died in 1953, Jon left college at 19 to help run the store. It moved to Glenview in 1960 and to its current location a little farther north on Waukegan Road in 1983.

Though his illness reduced his normal schedule, Weiss came to work through Dec. 27, Rine said.

“Jon made the building into a beautiful community store. You can feel the warmth,” read one of the notes of sympathy Rine and the Weiss family received after their father’s death.

“A helpful place, that’s kind of our thing here,” Rine said. “We’re in this community to help the people of our community and donate to just about everything under the sun as far as baseball teams, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts. We’re very active in the chamber, very active in Rotary (Glenview-Sunrise).

“It’s all a part of Dad’s legacy in terms of what he’s built here.”

Meghan Kearney, executive director of the Glenview Chamber of Commerce, echoed the “helpful” refrain.

“Jon was part of the key contributors that helped shape not only the business community, but Glenview as a whole,” she wrote in an email. “As the old jingle states, ‘Ace is the place with the helpful hardware man,’ and that phrase rings true when you thought of Jon. His business was built on relationships and exceptional customer service.”

Outside the store, Weiss played lots of golf, Rine recalled. He’d play in outings with the Chamber of Commerce, for which he once served as president, or at the Glenview Park Foundation’s Firecracker Classic.

He was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs, and late in his life Weiss’ children took him on a tour of Wrigley Field that Rine called “a big highlight.”

Weiss served on the boards of several banks as well as on Ace Hardware Corp.’s board of directors in the 1990s.

“He’s served on everything in the community he probably could, in his younger days,” Rine said.

Rine and her brother, Jon T. Weiss, also of Glenview, work in the store, and over the years Rine said some of her father’s grandchildren have taken their turns staffing the shop.

“One way or another, we’re all kind of ingrained in the hardware business,” Rine said.

Weiss also is survived by daughters Colleen Reardon and Cindy Bass and 11 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ace Hardware Foundation/CMN 2200 Kensington Court, Oak Brook, Illinois 60523. For an online link to the foundation, which supports Lurie Children’s Hospital, visit acehardwarefoundation.org/events/in-memory-of-jon-weiss/.

“He definitely made an impact on the community, and he’s definitely going to be missed,” Rine said. “That’s what most people keep saying ... your father will live on, but he definitely will be missed.”

Next Up In Obituaries
WXRT host Lin Brehmer dies at 68
Sal Bando, former All-Star third baseman and World Series champion, dies at 78
Larry Rogers Sr., injury and medical malpractice attorney, dies at 75
Musician David Crosby, co-founder of Crosby, Stills & Nash, dies at 81
Former Second City actor-writer Michael Lehrer, who had ALS, dies at 44
Chris Ford, who won NBA titles as both player and coach with Celtics, dies at 74
The Latest
Faculty and their supporters march during a strike outside the University of Illinois Chicago’s Student Center East in the Little Italy neighborhood, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. The UIC Faculty United union is demanding increased salaries, learning disability assessments for students, mental health support for students and improved job security.
Education
UIC classes to resume Monday after faculty, administration reach contract deal
The tentative deal reached late Sunday ends a four-day strike. It fell into place after administrators enhanced their compensation offer.
By Lisa Philip
 
Three people were injured by gunfire Aug. 18, 2020, in the 3600 block of West Polk Street.
Crime
Weekend gun violence: 17-year-old boy among 7 killed, 26 other people wounded in Chicago
Three people were fatally shot within minutes in attacks Sunday night on the South and West Sides, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was found dead Feb. 21, 2022 at Columbia College Chicago.
Crime
16-year-old girl in custody after stolen car collides with police car in West Lawn
The stolen black sedan was headed south in the 6200 block of South Pulaski Road when it crashed into a marked squad car about 11:15 p.m., Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Boyfriend doesn’t show me affection, but other guy does
After three years with emotionally unavailable workaholic, two-timer begins side relationship with a former co-worker and doesn’t want to abandon either man.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The 320 S. Canal St. building opened in 2022 and has drawn BMO Harris Bank and other large tenants.
Chicago Enterprise
Inside a slow downtown office market are pockets of corporate demand
Experts say there’s a clear split between “have” and “have-not” buildings as big companies favor modern space heavy on amenities.
By David Roeder
 