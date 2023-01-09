The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 9, 2023
Ted A. Beattie, Shedd’s ‘pioneer and visionary’ leader from 1994 to 2016, dead at 77

Mr. Beattie oversaw were the addition of the Wild Reef in 2003 and a renovation of the Abbott Oceanarium marine mammal pavilion in 2009.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
Ted A. Beattie served at Shedd Aquarium’s president and CEO from 1994 to 2016.

Ted A. Beattie, who oversaw the creation and renovation of some of Shedd Aquarium’s most popular exhibits during his 22-year tenure as president and CEO, has died.

Shedd staff described Mr. Beattie as a “pioneer and visionary” leader.

Mr. Beattie, who was 77, died on Jan. 6 of complications from pneumonia in Sarasota, Florida, according to his son, Sean Beattie.

Mr. Beattie was president and CEO of Shedd from 1994 to 2016.

“We take comfort in tangible reminders of Ted’s influence across our building — echoes and fingerprints of his unshakable commitment to animal care, to conservation and science, our guests and the next generation,” Shedd President and CEO Bridget Coughlin said in a statement. “We will miss Ted greatly, and yet we recognize he will truly always be with us, forever immortalized through his immeasurable contributions and transformative impacts that helped shape who we are today. We are forever grateful.”

Among the biggest exhibits whose success Mr. Beattie oversaw were the $47 million addition of Wild Reef in 2003 and the $79 million renovation of the Abbott Oceanarium marine mammal pavilion in 2009.

“I love every minute of [the job],” Mr. Beattie told the Chicago Sun-Times in 2016 when he announced his retirement. “The day I walk out, I’ll love it just as much.”

Mr. Beattie said at the time that he especially enjoyed the satisfaction of watching people having fun at the aquarium, helping young people discover a love for and a career at the aquarium.

Mr. Beattie also is credited with ensuring:

  • The addition of Shedd’s onsite animal hospital and lab facilities in the A. Watson Armour III Center for Aquatic Animal Health and Welfare.
  • A Master Energy Road Map designed to cut the aquarium’s energy consumption in half.
  • The opening of Shedd’s Teen Learning Lab — a free, collaborative space for teens to develop critical-thinking skills while exploring environmental interests and science.

Mr. Beattie retired from the Shedd in 2016 but continued to serve on the aquarium’s board of directors. The next year, he joined the Florida Aquarium Board of Directors in Tampa, Florida. He’d also previously worked as executive director of the Knoxville Zoo and had held a leadership role with the Brookfield Zoo. Mr. Beattie had a master’s degree in public relations from Ohio State University, where he also earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

In 2001, President George W. Bush appointed Mr. Beattie to serve on the 16-member U.S. Commission on Ocean Policy, where he helped develop a national strategy on a range of issues from stewardship of marine resources to enhancing and supporting marine science, commerce and transportation.

In addition to his son, survivors include his wife, Jill Beach; two daughters, Lauralyn Lee and Kimberly Saunders; a sister, Debra; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota. The service is also to be streamed on the church’s website, www.firstpressarasota.org. Mr. Beattie’s family is also planning a celebration of life at 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at The Chicago Club, 81 E. Van Buren St.

