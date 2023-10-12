The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Obituaries News Sports

Walt Garrison, a former Dallas Cowboy, Oklahoma State Cowboy and rodeo cowboy, has died at 79

The NFL team said in a story posted on its website Thursday that Garrison died overnight. It did not give a cause of death.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Walt Garrison, a former Dallas Cowboy, Oklahoma State Cowboy and rodeo cowboy, has died at 79
Walt Garrison

Walt Garrison, who led the Big 8 in rushing as an Oklahoma State Cowboy, won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys, and in the NFL offseason competed as a rodeo cowboy, has died. He was 79.

AP

DALLAS — Walt Garrison, who led the Big 8 in rushing as an Oklahoma State Cowboy, won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys and in the NFL offseason competed as a rodeo cowboy, has died. He was 79.

The NFL team said in a story posted on its website Thursday that Garrison died overnight. It did not give a cause of death.

A fifth-round draft choice out of Oklahoma State University, Garrison played nine years in Dallas and retired in 1974 as the No. 3 rusher and No. 4 receiver in franchise history. He is still fourth on Dallas’ all-time list with 4.32 yards per carry and ninth with 3,491 rushing yards.

But it was Garrison’s rodeo career — which he called his first love — that made him the ultimate cowboy. As a little-used backup during his rookie season, the Cowboys said he would go out after team meetings and compete in local rodeos as a steer wrestler, then get back to the hotel before 11 p.m. curfew.

“I wasn’t starting,” Garrison was quoted as saying. “I was returning punts and kicks and covering on the kamikaze squad, that’s all I was doing. And hell, you could get hurt worse on them than you can rodeoing. I didn’t think much about it, but the Cowboys did.”

Dallas coach Tom Landry soon prohibited the moonlighting during the season. But Garrison continued in the offseason.

“Coach Landry pointed out that there was a clause in my contract that if I got hurt doing another sport, that my contract would be null and void,” Garrison said. “And I said, ‘OK.’ I didn’t think rodeo was that dangerous.”

Garrison ran for 65 yards in a 16-13 loss to Johnny Unitas, Earl Morrall and the Baltimore Colts in the fifth Super Bowl, after the 1970 season, and ran for 74 yards in the next year’s Super Bowl, when Roger Staubach led Dallas to a 24-3 victory over Miami. In 1972, Garrison made the Pro Bowl after running for 784 yards and seven touchdowns and adding 390 yards and three more scores receiving.

Garrison did tear up his knee in 1975 while steer wrestling, which is also known as “bulldogging,” the Cowboys said, forcing him to retire from the NFL at the age of 30.

“There’s a lot of similarities between rodeo and football,” Garrison said, comparing the three or four seconds it takes to wrestle a steer to the ground to the typical length of an NFL play. “And the amount of energy and the amount of focus you need to have in bulldogging is the same as in football.”

Garrison arrived at Oklahoma State as a linebacker but soon moved to running back. He led the Big 8 in rushing in 1964, beating out Gayle Sayers, and had 924 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games in 1965.

He is a member of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma State Athletics Hall of Honor. He was also named to the Dallas Cowboys’ 25th anniversary team, the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Next Up In Obituaries
Jeannine M. Baker, matriarch of Chicago blues dynasty, longtime IRS manager, dies at 82
Brendan Malone, former NBA assistant coach during Detroit’s ‘Bad Boys’ era, dies at 81
Joyce Chapman, Far South Side community activist, a Lori Lightfoot Chicago Board of Ed appointee, dead at 67
Dick Butkus dies at 80, a Bears legend for all generations
Lena McLin, CPS music teacher of Jennifer Hudson and Chaka Khan, dies at 95
Esther Saks, social justice activist, River North art gallery owner, dies at 93
The Latest
AP16301635086954.jpg
Sports Media
Streaming is sports fans’ reckoning for cable bundle
For decades, their viewing habits have been subsidized by those who don’t watch sports. Fans have accounted for roughly 10% of cable subscribers, but 100% have paid providers to carry the games.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Shamond Butler, joined by his parents and lawyer, at a press conference regarding the $55.5 million a jury ordered to be paid to Butler due to brain damage he suffered during birth.
Chicago
Jury awards $55.5 million to man who suffered brain damage during birth at UIC hospital
Shamond Butler, now 20, has the cognitive capability of a 2-year-old, his lawyer said, because of brain damage he suffered during birth.
By Mary Norkol
 
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson a full practice participant
Thursday was his first full practice since getting hurt in Week 3.
By Patrick Finley
 
merlin_116574498.jpg
Advocates call for passage of ‘Karina’s Bill’ aimed at removing guns from those accused of domestic violence
“This policy is the crucial difference between life and death for domestic violence survivors,” said Yolanda Androzzo, executive director of One Aim Illinois.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Jeannine M. Baker&nbsp;
Obituaries
Jeannine M. Baker, matriarch of Chicago blues dynasty, longtime IRS manager, dies at 82
Ms. Baker was not only “the glue” in one of Chicago’s greatest blues families, she also kept the books.
By Mitch Dudek
 